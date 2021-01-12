To the editor — Leslie Moonves (CBS CEO) on Donald Trump, Feb. 28, 2016: "It may not be good for America, but it's damn good for CBS." To those who think capitalism can do no wrong (profits and pocketbooks are all that matter; so, what if he’s bad for the country), I sure hope that Jan. 6, 2021 gives you just a little pause.
To those who supported, enabled, and poured so much fuel on the fires of anger and hatred for so many years (I’m thinking Rush Limbaugh, Sean Hannity, Newt Gingrich, Dan Newhouse ...), own your responsibility for what happened -- renunciations now are far too little, far too late. It was never about us or America. It was always “me first” and “make me great again.”
Good arguments can and have been made (Trudy Rubin Jan. 7) that the goal of the armed insurrection in our nation’s capital that day was for Trump to invoke the insurrection act, declare martial law, carry out a military coup, and instill a government that would have us looking much more like Russia, North Korea or China than the shining pillar of democracy we once were. Never forget 1/6/21. Never.
BILL BOSCH
Yakima