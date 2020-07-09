To the editor — After reading Lex Talamo's terrific article about Jennylyn Pace and her fellow nurses, physicians and health care workers, it is an honor and privilege to express my gratitude and support for her and her colleagues. My lovely wife is a career nurse (retired) so I am very familiar with the stress, daily challenges and overwork faced by our health care professionals during this most difficult time.
The article made several points that the public may not realize, an example of which would be incredible courage required to work, and cope, in such a stressful environment under the current circumstances. And, I can guarantee that nurses, physicians and others do suffer mental anguish when a patient does not recover.
I am not sure that I can find the words to express my personal gratitude, support and admiration for these health care professionals. Regardless, I hope that everyone will join me in that sentiment. Thanks to you all!
JERRY BRADLEY
Yakima