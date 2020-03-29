To the editor — I support the efforts of the president and the governors in slowing COVID-19, but ultimately the chances of stopping this virus seem unlikely. Eventually the country will have to resume work, or we could fall into a worldwide economic depression, which would have devastating impact for many years, especially on young and middle-class people. This disease mainly kills those of us born in the 1930s, '40s and '50s (me included).
Our generation, the children of the greatest generation, has never been asked to sacrifice for our country (except the small percentage who served in Korea and Vietnam). We've had a free ride, but the tab has come due. We need to put ourselves at risk for our children and grandchildren's future. Let us be the ones who urge the reopening of the economy. Let us show bravery. Let us not be remembered as the softest generation, but the generation that our grandchildren can be proud of and perhaps worthy of being the children of the men who charged Omaha Beach.
W. MITCHELL ROHLFS
Yakima