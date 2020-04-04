To the editor — My eye was caught by a small article in the In Brief section on March 27: “Citing virus, EPA has stopped enforcing environmental laws.”
It says, “The move was the latest, and one of the broadest, regulation-easing moves by the EPA ... as part of a “purge of rules that the administration sees as unfriendly to business. ... The open-ended waiver was temporary and retroactive.”
I am curious if Christians would see this value system as harmonious with the teachings, values and attitudes of Jesus of Nazareth. We Christians believe his spirit now lives in each of us. Does his spirit care about all of creation? Does his spirit put the needs of business above the needs of the earth, air and water? Above the needs of all the creatures, including humans, who depend on all the rest of creation for their bodily survival? Aren’t we all in this together? Isn’t it our job to protect creation AND business? Whose bright idea was it to pit “human business” against everything else, anyway? Not God’s. Didn’t he say taking care of creation was our business?
MARY ELLEN ROBINSON
Wapato