To the editor — Mayor Raymond and Selah City Attorney Rob Case did not read the following public comment during a recent City Council meeting.
"Mayor Sherry Raymond called out five community members by name during a City Council meeting on July 28. She called them 'bad actors.' All individuals she spoke about were Hispanic and/or have Hispanic families. For many community members, this seemed like a racist act targeting individuals of a specific ethnicity. Many citizens believe Mayor Raymond’s statements were an attempt to silence these activists."
CASEY NIGHTINGALE
Selah