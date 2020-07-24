To the editor — In response to Cathy Warnock's letter of July 14: Having been born in Yakima and raised in Selah, the Yakima Valley will always hold a special place in my heart. Although I am unable to return to visit friends and family at this time due to soaring COVID-19 rates and the hostile political climate -- which continues to trend in national news, and not in a positive way! -- I remain involved in the local community and continue to contribute my efforts toward improvement on a variety of levels.
I am curious: Which laws do you feel have been violated? Do you feel the community is best served by division? This kind of thinking is why many actually do leave and are afraid to return. My children miss their grandparents. Do we have no place in the heart of Selah, where I spent my young years building friendships and connections that last to this day? This limited kind of thinking is detrimental to the growth of community and the sustainability of family connections, no matter which side of the mountains you're on.
DIA HEINEN
Portland