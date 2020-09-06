To the editor — The state of Washington charges a weight fee for vehicle registrations, yet the fee is the same for my 500-pound motorcycle as it is for my 4,000-pound pickup truck, which makes me think that it is not a weight fee but a usage fee.
A reasonable weight fee for my motorcycle would be $5, compared to $25 for my pickup. There is no way that my motorcycle does as much damage to the roads as my pickup does, so charging the same for both is unfair, especially when you consider that I don’t use my motorcycle for several months of the year.
SCOTT HOLMAN
Yakima