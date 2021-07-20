To the editor — What is wrong with President Biden?
Biden called Vice President Kamala Harris "president elect" in December, before he was sworn in. He referred to Harris as "President Harris" in March. Referring to the Declaration of Independence, Biden said, "All men and women created by -- you know, you know, the thing," on March 1, 2020.
"I don't think there's any doubt Biden's senile," commentator Brit Hume said on Sept. 29, 2020. The American people have noticed. Fifty percent of likely voters doubt Biden is “physically or mentally” fit for the job, according to a March 9 poll by Rasmussen.
Dr. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, the White House physician under former President Trump, and 13 Republican colleagues called on Biden in June to immediately undergo a cognitive test to prove sound mental capabilities. He called Biden's performance at the G-7 meeting in June "embarrassing."
Most of us don't expect to hear much from the left-wing corporate media about Biden's cognitive difficulties. The United States ranks last in media trust -- at 29% -- among 92,000 news consumers surveyed in 46 countries, reported Poynter on June 23. Americans need to know who, if not Biden, is actually running the country.
JOHN HARRIS
Yakima