To the editor — The irritation I feel from the criticism toward President Trump for fouling things up with an executive order is only exceeded by my anger at the do-nothing Congress. As quoted in the article recently, there is an open wound and Trump has only offered a Band-aid.
Well, I submit to you that the despised president is the Good Samaritan and all the polished politicians are the charlatans that crossed the street instead of helping the mugged man. The clamor against the president for doing good on the sabbath is akin to Pharisees (Democrats) "pouncing" on and pointing out everything negative.
I would certainly welcome Congress doing its part to bind up the wounds of the nation. Instead they just walk on by and meet with the lobbyist.
A challenge to computer geeks everywhere: Please model for the country the monthly federal taxes paid into Washington, D.C., and then the monthly return from the Fed to each state. I have this proud notion that Washington state stands in the plus side ... we send more in taxes than we get back. I could be wrong, but I don't think so. At the same time, I am biased at states I think pay very little and receive a huge return. My prejudice leads me to believe that may be as high as 10 states out of 50 are paying in less than they steal. Hope I am wrong, but I don't think so.
LONNIE MORGAN
Yakima