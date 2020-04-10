To the editor — All of the current debate in many states (and here) concerning athletic competitions involving transgender athletes could be easily solved by merely defaulting to the world standard of the International Olympic Committee, last updated in 2015.
To compete as a female, the athlete must have:
1. Declared themselves as female and lived their lives as such, without change, for a minimum of the previous four years.
2. Never have had a blood testosterone level above 10 nanograms per liter in the previous one year.
If either of those limits are not met, you cannot compete as female.
It's just simple fairness: Testosterone is our natural androgenic steroid that makes the average male bigger, faster, stronger than the average female.
We don't care (and neither does the IOC) if your genes are XX or XY: If you've got more than 10 nanograms per liter of testosterone in your blood, it's not fair to compete against those who do not.
JEFFREY M. REYNOLDS, M.D.
KAREN IRELAND, M.D.
Yakima