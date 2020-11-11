To the editor — When Joe Biden is inaugurated in January, I would like to make a proposal.
A 17-year-old high school student and climate activist from Sweden by the name of Greta Thunberg has gained millions of followers. Greta was Time Magazine’s person of the year in 2019. She sailed the Atlantic to avoid using air travel (which puts carbon in the atmosphere) to New York to address the U.N. Climate Summit.
On Inauguration Day, Greta should be a guest of honor and allowed to speak. The survival of our failing planet and her passionate pleas to all of us will mobilize young people whose energy and ideas are needed.
This may be an unconventional idea, but I believe it is timely to put the spotlight on climate change and the urgency thereof.
I invite you to join me and contact the Biden team and encourage them to get this on the agenda. What better world stage to show the magnitude of this crisis and to do it with such a vibrant and inspirational speaker as Greta. Some may say why, but we should say why not!
ED PATTON
Yakima