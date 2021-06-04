To the editor — The Biden administration stopped the Trump investigation into how and where the COVID 19 virus was started. The news media and Biden's people wanted it to be a conspiracy theory story by Trump and worked hard to spread that story, in hopes to stop any more investigation of the issue. I will be quite surprised if anything becomes of the new Biden investigation into the virus origin and cause. This new investigation looks to me as a way to protect China from any wrongdoing and convolute the issue to a point that China cannot be blamed. I hope the release of this virus was an accident and not intentional and done for political power and financial reasons. We will never know that answer.
JOSEPH WALKENHAUER
Yakima