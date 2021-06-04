China Outbreak

In this Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, photo, tubes of biomaterial samples are placed in the pop-up Huoyan Laboratory specialized in the nucleic acid test on 2019-nCoV in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. The coronavirus continues to spread as of Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, China reported more than 31,000 cases. 

 Chinatopix via AP

To the editor — The Biden administration stopped the Trump investigation into how and where the COVID 19 virus was started. The news media and Biden's people wanted it to be a conspiracy theory story by Trump and worked hard to spread that story, in hopes to stop any more investigation of the issue. I will be quite surprised if anything becomes of the new Biden investigation into the virus origin and cause. This new investigation looks to me as a way to protect China from any wrongdoing and convolute the issue to a point that China cannot be blamed. I hope the release of this virus was an accident and not intentional and done for political power and financial reasons. We will never know that answer.

JOSEPH WALKENHAUER

Yakima