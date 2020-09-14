To the editor — Social media must not be the arbiters of truth in the age of digital information.
I have seen many articles and opinions all over the internet lately depicting Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey as enablers of misinformation and that they must act to end its spread. Social media is meant to be the board on which its users post and share. Nothing more. It's not dangerous to let free expression reign. The individual is intelligent and can research for themselves whether something they read online is true.
Consider for a moment if Twitter existed during the Bush administration. Consensus that WMD existed in Iraq was clear. Every major news outlet reported on it. History proved it to be not the case. How would Twitter react to the "conspiracy theory" that WMD weren't real and the story was made up to convince the American populace that war was necessary? According to today’s political left, Twitter would react with censorship.
There must be free expression online. If we allow the mob to dictate what is true and what is "conspiracy" before time paints the whole picture, everyone will suffer the consequences of a society that silences minority opinion.
KENT WELCH
Yakima