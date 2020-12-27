To the editor — So has Dan Newhouse really betrayed his 4th District constituents? Several of your readers think so. They have a problem with his recent signing of the amicus brief supporting the lawsuit filed by the Texas attorney general. The lawsuit alleged that four states violated the Constitution of the United States. Article II of the Constitution reads, "Each state shall appoint, in such a manner as the legislature thereof may direct, a number of electors equal to the whole number of senators and representatives in which the state may be entitled in the Congress."
Notice the words "in such a manner as the legislature thereof may direct." It's not as the governor may direct, or the secretary of state may direct, or as the state supreme court may direct, but as the legislature may direct.
In every one of the four states being sued -- Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin -- this statement in Article II of the U.S. Constitution was violated. So the attorney general of Texas filed a lawsuit with 21 other states supporting the action. Rep. Newhouse joined over 100 other congressmen and women and signed the amicus brief. Their intention was not to overthrow the results of an election, but to insure every state is functioning with the same rules as published in the U.S. Constitution.
RAY VANDERWALL
Yakima