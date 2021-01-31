To the editor — Whether you believe that Rep. Dan Newhouse’s vote to impeach Trump was wise is irrelevant. His constituents from the 4th Congressional District did not elect him to act like another Democrat. We have plenty of liberals in Congress already. Newhouse was elected to represent the Republican majority in his district and conservative values.
I see that many liberal Democrats have reacted with sheer joy to his unshared, inaccurate beliefs about the insurrection in D.C. There is evidence reported -- even on CNN -- that the insurrection was planned weeks in advance by militia groups in South Carolina and other states. If it was planned, then it could not a spontaneous reaction to Trump's rhetoric, thus nullifying the entire impeachment order. Not even Democrats can be this blind.
The planned impeachment trial is a farce that even many Democrats want to avoid because of its unconstitutionality.
MICHELLE BERTHON
Yakima