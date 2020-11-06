To the editor — The insurance commissioner is proposing legislation prohibiting the use of credit scoring for setting insurance premiums for auto, homeowners, renters, boat and life insurance, citing a Consumer Federation of America report that credit scoring saddles minority and low-income families with higher premiums.
The CFA report show drivers with good credit scores pay $214 more than drivers with the best credit scores. It also found Washington state drivers with excellent credit and a conviction of driving under the influence paid $847 less than drivers with a clean driving record and a poor credit score. Unaffordable premiums lead to more uninsured motorists.
Credit scores have led to insurance scoring using of non-related driving factors to raise insurance premiums such as knowing if cars have more than one previous owner, if homes have second mortgages or if auto coverage has ever lapsed. What's worse, state law says the personal information companies use to develop your premium is insurance company property. It's a secret kept from you or your agent. It's unknown if they're using your correct information.
Time to unwind the mystery and return to driver fairness. Use only tickets, accidents, claims, miles driven, use and kind of vehicles to rate auto policies.
DON HINMAN
Yakima