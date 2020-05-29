To the editor — So many expressions of outrage. I'm thankful. I'm thankful for food, water and utilities, a safe place to live, my health, loved ones, and the ability to work from home. I'm thankful for those who have continued to work outside their homes with risks to their health so I can be safe. I appreciate your sacrifices.
I have sympathy for lost livelihoods, for those less fortunate who lack the comforts that I enjoy, for those enduring the symptoms of this virus, and for those who lost a loved one or could not be there at the end. The cost I must pay is so low in comparison to what others have endured: Limit my trips, remain at home, and wear a mask and practice social distancing when I do go out.
Some have chosen to gather to protest, espousing their First Amendment rights, strutting about armed to proclaim their Second Amendment rights, ignoring common sense of a mask and distancing. Bold, independent and patriotic can also mean rude, selfish and egotistically political. You have no constitutional rights to health care, so dying in a hallway of an overwhelmed hospital may be the only product of your righteousness. Try being thankful.
DALE BECKER
Selah