To the editor — Gov. Inslee, I am perplexed with your "staged reopening" of our businesses. You have allowed Walmart, Fred Meyer, Target, Lowe's, Home Depot, Costco and other large retailers to operate unhindered while forcing small businesses throughout the state to close their doors. Why are large retailers allowed to sell all types of products and services such as appliances and clothing, but you forbid small businesses from doing the same? Why will you let restaurants open at less than 50% capacity serving food and drink, but you prohibit microbreweries and bars from doing the same?
Your piecemeal control of businesses is destroying our economy and placing undue hardships on our residents and small businesses. Instead, you should require face masks on everyone in public and when in public, maintain safe social distances and urge anyone sick to stay home.
Most citizens do not want to become ill with COVID-19 or any other disease. We are educated, possess common sense and consistently make well-informed decisions based on our education, training and life experiences daily.
I urge you to take these steps and open our state and small-business community immediately.
JOHN TIERNEY
Selah