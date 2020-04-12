To the editor — I talked with a family of six last week. No job for the last 20 days. No money for rent. No money for food. No money for transportation. No idea when aid will arrive.
They are not the only ones. There are thousands in our Valley in the same situation. What are they supposed to do? Gov. Inslee canceled their income. Why? He will tell us it saved thousands of lives. The Inslee quarantine will ultimately do far more damage than the coronavirus. Inslee has canceled the income of citizens indefinitely. Yet he protects the income of public employees. They (including Inslee) are collecting their salaries. He is willing to sacrifice the well-being of the citizens of Washington, but he is not willing to sacrifice the income of his bureaucracy (property taxes, fuel taxes, excise taxes, B&O taxes, etc.). How do you reconcile this, governor? You took their income, but you still want your taxes.
It is time for us to recognize that in the eyes of Washington state government we are lower than slaves.
RICK GLENN
Yakima