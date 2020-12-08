To the editor — Gov. Inslee and his administration's continued negative comments, definite biased against the Trump administration especially regarding the COVID-19 response and the handling of the pandemic, is very sad and needs to stop.
In the governor's Nov. 24 press conference, he referred to Trump as the former president. In the Nov. 30 press conference, he praised the medical community for not giving in to political pressure and sticking to science in the development of the vaccines. I would like to remind Gov. Inslee that Trump is still the president and will be until Jan. 20. Instead of letting his bias against Trump continue to surface, he should be giving the Trump administration credit for the Project Warp Speed that was put in place to get these vaccines developed in record time to help those of us in Washington and the entire United States.
Unfortunately, that is unlikely to happen, and the divisiveness will continue.
RICK DIEKER
Yakima