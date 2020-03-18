To the editor — “Those who fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it,” said Sir Winston Churchill.
The 1918 Spanish flu pandemic supposedly taught the world important lessons about how to reduce the spread of a novel virus. Get on it quickly by reducing crowds, by testing and by isolating contagion. If not caught early, it cannot be contained and will become a pandemic.
Exponential growth is where we are today. Criticism of the lack of response by our government is not about Democrats versus Republicans. It is about saving lives. So far, it has been governors that have taken the most positive steps to save lives. I am grateful that our governor, Jay Inslee, has been proactive and made the tough decisions. I have more confidence that I might just survive as well as my neighbors.
Our world has changed, and I look for thoughtful, informed decision-making by our leaders. It doesn’t matter if they are a Democrat or a Republican, we just need someone who thinks about the country instead of his numbers. I, for one, am tired of the “winning” narcissist in the White House.
SUZAN NETTLESHIP
Yakima