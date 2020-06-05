To the editor — This letter is really addressed to our governor, but since he does not read or answer email or phone calls, maybe he will see this. I have tried reaching his office but never get any more than a canned response.
Mr. Inslee, if you really cared about Yakima County, you would be over here speaking to the people who need to hear directly from you. Leave your state paid-for housing and come see what it is really like here. Come ready to speak in Spanish to people working in agriculture, the warehouses, and the public in general. Come ready to speak to the people of the Yakama Nation. Come ready to meet with the small-business owners that you are hurting by not letting us open up this county. Come ready speak to the people stuck at home with no income or no unemployment payments. Come ready to speak to those of us who want to move on with our lives.
Most of all, come ready to listen to all of us and do not treat us like small, misbehaving children. That wins you no points. I would be more than happy to arrange some of these meetings for you. Your rants on social media do not reach everyone and are embarrassing. You make it sound as if no one in the county is being safe. That is completely wrong. And by acting this way, you make many of us extremely angry. Please come pay a visit to our hard-working people.
JOEL RASMUSSEN
Granger