To the editor — As I continue to get messages from my friends on the west side of our state that they have received their COVID-19 vaccinations, I have to wonder why we here in Eastern Washington are left out in the cold. It seems as if the west side is proceeding along quite well, and here we are without any vaccination locations in the Valley.
Could it be that our illustrious governor is getting back at us for not voting for him? He only carried one county in Eastern Washington in the 2020 election. Seems he is acting more and more like an emperor. Refusing to listen to our local officials who actually know more about our area than his west-side advisers is just wrong.
Maybe he is more like Trump than we realized. After all, power seems to go to the head of these politicians most of the time.
BILL WALLACE
Yakima