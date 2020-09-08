To the editor — For nearly six weeks our county led the nation west of New York in cases of COVID-19. I am a physician and am cautious. Yet, I got it, was out of work two weeks and another month in recovery. Two months later I feel that I have aged five years because of this illness. It has affected me physically and mentally. I see people daily who are fighting for their lives or have succumbed. A person may have no symptoms, light symptoms, linger while fighting for air for six weeks in a hospital bed, or die in 48 hours. I have seen it all. Do not get it.
For weeks our county had hundreds of new cases daily. Our community was not masking, and limitations of gatherings were ignored, openly, even by some Christian churches. Excuses like "I'm an American. You cannot tell me what to do" or "I don't trust the government" were commonly heard. A local legislator even participated in an attempted lawsuit to undo the governor's business closure and stay-at-home order. I know this is a red community on the whole and that my opinion will be treated with disdain by many readers, but Gov. Inslee came to Yakima, saw the medical chaos, and decreed mask use for all places where people come in contact with one another. A month later, on Aug. 24, for example, there were only 14 recognized new cases, even though we are testing more people than ever.
As a physician and a citizen of this community, I send this letter as a token of my appreciation to Gov. Inslee for having the courage to do what needed to be done to protect an often-disbelieving community from the ravages of this pandemic.
J. HAMILTON LICHT, M.D.
Yakima