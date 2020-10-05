To the editor — Our governor has dictated that for our county to move out from under his strict closure rules, we can have only 63 virus cases in a two-week period. That computes to 4.5 new cases a day on average. Recently the Yakima Health District has been reporting new daily cases in the 20s and celebrating it as making progress. These daily numbers have been hovering in the same amounts for weeks now.
Clearly the 4.5 limit is unreasonable for Yakima County due to the workforce we have here. It is time for the governor to give up on the 4.5 limit and let businesses, schools and other activities open up.
People can continue to wear their masks, distance themselves, avoid crowds and stay home if they are sick. People need to be able to work again and not depend on government for support. These unreasonable limits must be changed. We all should encourage the county commissioners to petition the governor to lift the unreasonable closure.
ALAN JONES
Yakima