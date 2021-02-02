To the editor — Yakima County commissioners want control to open up all businesses and who gets vaccine. Too bad they might have violated a number of laws in trying to stuff the Yakima Health Board. So sorry.
State standards now allow for open-air indoor dining or outdoor dining. Many local restaurants have worked with county and state offices, have met those standards and are open in compliance.
Some businesses continually resist anyway, defiantly staying open with mask-less kitchen staff and patrons, creating disease risks, because their willingly ignorant opinions are just as good as the judgment of experts. They think they have the right to pick which laws apply to them – just like the insurrectionists. Fines don’t work. They need to be shut down for purposely choosing to make the pandemic worse, making people sick and maybe killing people, because they really do not care.
Locals haven’t directly voiced support out loud for the violent insurrectionists (except Yakima City Councilmember Jason White), but claim their own freedom to infect others with COVID-19 because causing unnecessary sickness and death is their thing. They disrespect laws and promote general idiocy. Good job.
MICHAEL MARTIN
Selah