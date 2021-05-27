To the editor — Thirty-five Republican members of the House of Representatives voted to form a commission for investigating the events of Jan. 6! Our 14th District Rep. Dan Newhouse was one of them.
I was not surprised to see his name on that list, as he has taken principled stands previously in regard to the misbehavior by members of the Trump administration.
In the process, I fear that he and the others traditional Republicans may have placed their political fortunes in jeopardy. The followers of Trump apparently are determined to unseat these people in their drive to undermine the U.S. Constitution and to install their candidate as an absolute dictator.
As an Independent, it is not at all difficult for me to cast my vote for individuals of either party based on their records, but I would ask that Democrats cross party lines to support Dan. In this area, Democrats have little chance of winning his seat; and keeping a traditional Republican in Congress -- in lieu of a member of the Party of Trump -- is imperative!
May I be so bold as to ask that fellow Independents and even liberal Democrats to join with traditional Republicans in assuring his re-election?
DOUGLAS PATTERSON
Yakima