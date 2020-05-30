To the editor — Have you ever wondered what it would be like to lose your freedom? Wars were fought to obtain our freedoms. With all the COVID-19 edicts posited by various governors, agencies, members of Congress and the media, we have allowed our freedoms to be taken away.
With the stroke of a pen First, Fourth, Fifth, and Tenth Amendment rights have been removed. What rights?
The right to assemble peaceably; freedom to attend religious services; freedom to own and operate businesses; the right to due process of law; freedom from unlawful search and seizures.
Other rights or privileges we hold dear include the right of born or naturalized citizens to vote; the right to an education; the right to earn a living; ability to obtain quality health care; the right to travel about freely.
Perhaps one of the most significant loses is freedom from fear. With the media screaming constantly “The sky is falling,” almost everyone cowers in abject fear of what happens next.
On the other hand are those who live above fear knowing that in the long run right will prevail. Hope will never be found in government, regulatory agencies, politicians or the media. Hope is found in God alone.
