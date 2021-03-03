To the editor — My husband and I got our first virus vaccine Friday. We made an appointment through the Farm Workers Clinic and went to the Convention Center where they had set up for immunizations.
We went early because we were not sure about the parking. When we got there, several people in orange vests met us. They showed us where to park and even had a flagger to stop traffic so we could cross the street. When we got across, we were met by a person who asked us what team we were on (blue) and were directed to follow the blue line. Again, we were met and escorted to a table where we received our shots. We were then given a timer and went into the next room to wait 15 minutes. Then we were shown the way out.
It was all so efficient and easy. The people in charge put a lot of effort into making everything move along. Before we left, we were given an appointment for our second shot. We were very impressed by the friendly and efficient people in charge. Thank you, Farm Workers Clinic.
NANCY BURGESS
Yakima