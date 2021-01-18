To the editor — The recent impeachment of Donald Trump sets a dangerous precedent for the U.S. In the last four years, we have had half of all impeachments ever. The founders had the intention for the Articles of Impeachment to be used rarely.
This recent charade by Democrats and our own Republican representative could come back to hurt both parties, but more important, our democracy. Impeachment will now be used more often as a political power grab to get rid of the president and send a political message. This is utterly disgusting in the middle of a pandemic, where the rolling out of vaccines is going slower than expected and struggling businesses are everywhere.
Ben Franklin said, “Passion governs, and she never governs wisely.” With Trump leaving office a week after the House impeachment vote, Congress has truly not governed wisely, as I expect the divide in our country to only continue.
BROCK SPLAWN
Yakima