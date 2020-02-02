To the editor — America came into being by breaking from England and the rule of kings, choosing instead the rule of law, as described in the Constitution. This says no one person or group will control everything. Some will write the laws (the legislature), some will administer the laws (the executive, including the president) and some will judge how to interpret the laws (the courts).
The laws rule out monarchy and dictatorship. Washington was asked to be king and he famously refused, saying this is a country of laws.
U.S. presidents have slowly assumed more and more power to command without the rest of government, even saying the president is above the law. This is the opposite of why we have the Constitution.
One person in command may be efficient, but that is not what makes us the country we are. What is important is that we are a nation of laws, with the powers separated, not a nation ruled by one person or one branch of government. Then the system is destroyed, and we have tyranny.
The impeachment process is part of the law. Support it through a complete legal judgment. Don’t be put off by name-calling and distractions.
ANDREW D. WHITMONT
Yakima