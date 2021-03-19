To the editor — Kathleen Hilbert writes that clarity of correct word usage is required to avoid confusion and hurt feelings. I agree. “Illegal alien” or “illegal immigrant” is not proper word usage. Either implies a characteristic no human being has. Is a car with expired tabs an “illegal car”? No, it is a car with expired tabs. While that car might lack a muffler, there is nothing intrinsically illegal about any living, breathing human being.
People choose words like “illegal” to imply full humanity is not enjoyed by a person without proper immigration documents. If you still feel confused, let’s look at abortion. Many people insist on saying “unborn child” when the clear and correct word for what they are talking about is “fetus” or “embryo” or even “blastocyst.”
Let’s agree to clear up this confusion. Insisting on “alien” instead of “non-citizen” is not insisting on truth or clarity, it is making a political choice to exclude. When you can agree that the human family includes all of us, then you can agree to purge “illegal” and “alien” from your vocabulary when referring to our immigrant neighbors. The alternative is to knowingly embrace propaganda. We must be truthful, even if it hurts.
MARTHA RICKEY
Yakima