Immigrants deserve a path to citizenship
To the editor — At some point Americans will need to recognize that the U.S. is a country of immigrants. Historically, we have always discriminated against the newest wave of immigrants, regardless of whether they were white/black/brown/yellow.
The situation at the southern border did not start with the current administration but has been simmering for decades, with both political parties kicking the can down the road without resolution. Congressmen Dan Newhouse has sponsored the Farm Workforce Modernization Act, which allows farm workers who have worked in the U.S. for 10 years or more a path to permanent residence. This is a good start, but clearly much more needs to be accomplished to resolve this issue.
Asylum seekers risk their lives to escape intolerable conditions in their home countries, and aid to those countries to improve conditions there would do much to relieve the need to emigrate.
There are an estimated 11 million illegal immigrants currently living and working in
the U.S. today, most of whom pay their taxes
and are upstanding citizens in every other regard. Somehow, we must find a way to allow them a path to citizenship and remove this stain on their character, eh?
GARY COX
Ellensburg