To the editor — We have a demographic problem that started in with the introduction of birth control pills and which has been further exacerbated by our successful increase in life expectancy. As a result, our population has aged, and we have too few young people to step up to the plate as our elders retire.
Throughout our history, immigrants have been the fountain of youth that have kept the workforce vigorous and productive. During the 19th century these people came largely from European countries. But even though our country needed their labor, they were often treated as interlopers. Currently most of those who are attempting to flood into this country are from Central and South America, and those who are averse to brown skin tend to view them through racist eyes -- when from a practical standpoint we probably ought to be welcoming them as young workers.
The “Dreamers” are particularly desirable “immigrants” as they are already part of our culture. They have attended our schools and speak fluent English as well as Spanish. The “crisis” at our southern border involves predominantly young people whom we might, by providing a legal path to citizenship, view as a means of easing our demographic imbalance.
DOUGLAS PATTERSON
Yakima