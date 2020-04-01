To the editor — While we cohabitate with COVID-19, I want to supply a healthy dose of common sense. In recent weeks, irrational and irresponsible panic and hoarding of items and supplies has presented secondary to the grossly ignorant and uneducated writings by the social media masses. While my commentary will not apply to many, it does apply to those who significantly distort the truth and react with misinformed idiocy.
While it is difficult to find and hold accountable these doomsday theorists, their writings and commentary should be limited and essentially ignored to arrest the unnecessary and unjustified knee-jerk reactions that are unfortunately believed by so many. One need only to read many of these postings to see the lack of integrity and lack of any reputable weight.
Credibility with the fullest regard should be paid only to our health care and advanced medical professionals, along with our Yakima County Department of Emergency Management. These professionals are educated and factually informed of these conditions and the timely actions that are to follow. Their intentions and actions are not based on conjecture, speculation or fear.
BRIAN K. PAUL
Yakima