To the editor — This pandemic has exposed the weakness of our social system. We live in a society that depends on constant work and consumption. Our national political leaders are more concerned with the volatility of a speculative and false market known as Wall Street. Our health care system is inadequate to treat us and wants to profit off a cure to the pandemic. Meanwhile, working people are going to suffer through job losses and a nonexistent social safety net.
This crisis is terrifying, but it offers us a chance to address the deterioration. In coming weeks, I am asking for everyone to diligently contact our representatives, locally and nationally, and call for aggressive action. We must demand universal health care; moratoriums on evictions, utility bills, and mortgages; guaranteed paid sick leave for all; and a new public works administration to get people back to work.
On a personal level, we must find value in each other and our internal growth. Instead of mindless consumption, let us focus on building solidarity with our neighbors, establishing lost connections with friends and appreciating our families.
The future is scary, but, by pressing forward, we can build a better world.
ELIAS HANSEN
Yakima