To the editor — I just don't get it. If the vaccine works and you are afraid of the virus, get vaxxed and you are safe from me right? You don't know me or my situation, but if the vax works, and you are vaxxed, why do you care so much about me?
Does it work or not?
Why won't they show us the data? Where is the science? Do we have breakthrough cases of polio, or smallpox? Show me!
We have been told it’s not serious for kids. Why is natural immunity not better for kids? If it’s not serious for kids, where is the emergency for kids?
One more time if you are vaxxed, why do you care? With all the vaccinated people, and all the survivors of the virus, haven’t we reached herd immunity yet? Show me the data.
In the immortal words of all the baby killers, my body, my choice. You will not be allowed to Fauci my body.
MATT HUBBELL
Ellensburg