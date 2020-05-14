To the editor — Wow! Headline the other day, 1 new COVID-19 case puts plan to reopen on pause. Really!? In the same issue there were 14 obituaries. Let us keep things in perspective. To follow the guidelines dictated and mandated by our governor and his associates (whose wages have been uninterrupted) will have unimaginable consequences, among them general chaos and social and financial upheaval.
Waiting for a new drug or vaccine? Get real. Waiting for more handouts? The government has spent more in the last four months than they have in the past 50 years. The reality is if you are sick, stay home and get medical attention. Not everybody who gets sick has the coronavirus. For the rest of us, let us go back to work and get the greatest financial engine in the world going again and bring us out of the septic tank we are currently in.
CORNELIS D. BRANDT
Yakima