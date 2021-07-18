To the editor — Autumn Torres is sharing, for the county, three important beliefs as she pursues the elected office of Yakima County Commissioner, District 3.
Autumn realizes big government becomes less accountable because as the government gets larger it moves farther from the people. County residents can be at risk from policy decisions and then left to pick up the pieces. Take private water well metering for example.
Autumn realizes the individual is the smallest minority and can be overwhelmed even at the local government level. The U.S. Constitution limits the power of the government and majority rule in relationship to the rights of the individuals such as but not limited to freedom of speech, religion and assembly.
Liberty has been defined as the status of being free within society from control or oppressive restrictions imposed by authority on one's way of life, behavior, or political views. Simply, it is the freedom to choose.
Every resident in the county deserves an elected official who expects their local government to recognize these concepts no matter where your family originated, no matter who your parents are and no matter where you live in Yakima County. If you are “For the County,” you are for Autumn Torres.
LESLIE HEIMGARTNER
Yakima