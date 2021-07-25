To the editor — I am personally endorsing LaDon Linde for Yakima County commissioner.
I have known LaDon for a number of years and there is no doubt in my mind that he is a man of integrity and great moral character. I have heard LaDon's heart concerning his vision for the Yakima Valley. With that vision he would be the best candidate to serve as our Yakima County commissioner.
LaDon and his wife Sandra, both, have a heart for this valley and have been very active and supportive of many community endeavors. LaDon is not a stranger to dedicated hard work. He has many giftings and skills that will serve this valley well.
Please consider voting for LaDon Linde for county commissioner. You will not regret doing so.
BOB WIDMANN
Sunnyside