If you care about the future, Selah levy is a no-brainer
To the editor — If you care about the future of our community’s children, voting to support the Selah School District’s enrichment levy is a no-brainer.
As a 2017 Selah graduate, I spent my entire K-12 education in the district. Its diverse offering of electives and extracurricular activities turned me into the person I am today.
Engaging electives and gifted-learning programs developed my curiosity and love of learning. Athletics cultivated my work ethic and forged me into a leader. Its investments in technology and occupational education gave me the skills to be a successful professional. I use all these traits every day.
Still on the fence? Look at it this way. When we’re all too old and tired to work, these children will be the ones leading this town and paying the taxes that keep the community going. You’re not losing money; you’re investing in our future.
By voting against this levy, we would be sending a clear message to our youth that we’d rather save a few dollars at the cost of hurting their education.
In a world where we push children more than ever to succeed, and where they’ve already lost a year of their typical school experience, what could be more demoralizing?
COLTON REDTFELDT
Bellingham