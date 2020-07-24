To the editor — Gov. Jay Inslee and crew have eliminated the $1,800 filing fee for those wanting to run for governor and be placed on the ballot. I received my ballot yesterday and noted that 36 candidates want the job. Two will be selected who have the most votes. Do you think that Inslee will be one of them? What a clever move -- i.e., if you can't stuff the ballot box, stuff the ballot at no cost.
Focus on the second one, folks, very carefully. Loren Culp comes to mind, but that is just me.
ED DAY
Yakima