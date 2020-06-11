To the editor — I'd like to thank the self-proclaimed health experts for seeing to it that this county stays in Phase 1 well beyond more populated areas of the state. The way I see it, refusing to wear a mask is pretty much shooting yourself in the foot. All you had to do was put aside your misguided egotistical notions and go along with the program and we might all be enjoying a haircut or a meal out soon.
I have family living in large cities where masks have been required for entering any business, and they're enjoying those freedoms now. It might come to that here, and you anti-maskers will have no one to blame but yourselves.
VICKI DeVRIES
Yakima