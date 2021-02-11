To the editor — The current debate over increasing the minimum wage to $15 an hour needs an analysis to put things in perspective. To wit, the argument goes like this: The MW was never meant to be a living wage, and if you raise the MW it will increase unemployment.
Unfortunately, without a good education or valued skill set, this is no longer the case and MW jobs are the only ones many Americans can find. If there was ever a time to increase the MW, it is now since 12% of food service workers are paid at this amount. Clearly a new business model will be necessary in the restaurant/entertainment trades, but since so many are closed now and there is a pent-up demand to get out and enjoy restaurants/entertainment again, consumers will not notice the increased cost and be more than willing to pay the increased freight.
Buckminster Fuller performed a study for General Motors back in the 1950s to determine if raising the minimum wage would be good or bad for profits and found it would be a good thing since those workers would have more money to spend on cars. The same is true today, eh?
GARY COX
Ellensburg