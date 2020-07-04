To the editor — I know that people are up in arms about things that have happened, and they want to set things right. But private property is private property. Unless you bought the statue, the store, paid Seattle $1.4 million for the streets you occupied, you broke the law. If you don't have a permit for a parade or event, paid or provided insurance, then you are trespassing, loitering, and being a public nuisance. If you resort to violence, arson, or any destruction of property due to paint, fire, or brute force, then you’re a public menace and guilty of felonies.
In Yakima County we have our own unique problems. We do not need to borrow any others. Cooperate and support each other.
LONNIE MORGAN
Yakima