To the editor — Just heard that the Seattle mayor wants to defund the police along with the Seattle School District wanting to break ties with the police. This baffles me, but I digress.
If they don’t want their police, then we should hire some of them! Both city and county. I say Yakima County Sheriff's Office and Yakima police should get more money and be able to hire an adequate number of officers. Seattle officers are well trained, and it will be a great pool of talent to pull from. I love our law enforcement in this Valley, and it’s time we give them what they need and the people the security we need.
I know the liberals and sheep on our Valley won’t agree, but I personally don’t care. This Valley deserves the best in every area of our county. This is a good time to start getting it done.
DEBRA MORRIS
Cowiche