Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) is sacked by New York Giants defensive end Leonard Williams, center, as linebacker Tae Crowder (48) runs in to assist during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

To the editor — Poor little Russell Wilson. He makes $35 million a year plus millions in endorsements. If the Seahawks have a salary cap of $180 million, that leaves $145 million for the rest of the players. Perhaps Wilson should help out by giving some of his exorbitant salary to help buy some bigger O-linemen.

If I were his center, I would be tempted to let some testosterone-enhanced linebacker come through and really lay him flat. It just goes to prove that money cannot buy you happiness.

MONTE SCHILPEROORT

Yakima