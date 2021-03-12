To the editor — Poor little Russell Wilson. He makes $35 million a year plus millions in endorsements. If the Seahawks have a salary cap of $180 million, that leaves $145 million for the rest of the players. Perhaps Wilson should help out by giving some of his exorbitant salary to help buy some bigger O-linemen.
If I were his center, I would be tempted to let some testosterone-enhanced linebacker come through and really lay him flat. It just goes to prove that money cannot buy you happiness.
MONTE SCHILPEROORT
Yakima