To the editor — When I see all those people protesting the shutdown, I am saddened. How inconsiderate can they be? They are saying this is against their constitutional rights, but I would propose just the opposite. The declaration of liberty states “among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.” This is part of one of the most profound sentences ever written. I would hope they are listed in that order for a reason. Without life, the other two are meaningless.
I want to thank Gov. Inslee for protecting my right to life. Protesters are exercising their First Amendment right to free speech and gathering, but they are not wearing masks or distancing themselves. If people were responsible, wore masks and kept a respectable distance, many of these protective rules could be relaxed and the economy could start to heal, but no, those most upset act irresponsibly and just reinforce the reason behind the rules.
I guess they forgot the rules they learned in kindergarten. Be kind. Be considerate. Be understanding. Go have some milk and cookies and take a nap. They want their cake and they want to eat it, too, at the expense of others.
ARAM LANGHANS
Yakima