To the editor — I'm not one to give credence to Bigfoot or aliens, except maybe E.T., but I backpedaled, wondering what heavenly body one of our fellow letter contributors calls home. When wrapping up his thoughts in an Oct. 15 letter, he stated, "We're not a racist country." I would love this to be true!
I don't mean to sound harsh since, truly, I believe in respectfully listening to opposing views, but I speak up as a person called to love one another. We live in a multicultural, vibrant area. Listen to voices of people who are singled out based on what they look like. When we pledge allegiance to our flag, we promise liberty and justice for all, each and every one of us.
There's a perspective that white lives have mattered most for hundreds of years. It's way overdue that Black Lives Matter just as much. For a history refresher, put a book in your hands on the history of American minorities.
RITA FISHER
Yakima