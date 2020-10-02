To the editor — Imagine for a moment that we had micro-glasses that allowed us to see all the stuff that is floating in the air around us. If we could see and identify dangerous viruses and bacteria, what a difference that would make.
We would likely find that the open air is relatively devoid of such microscopic debris, and we might conclude that being outdoors is relatively safe.
When we are indoors, we would probably see that the concentration is directly proportional to the number of people per cubic yard who are occupying the space. In a crowded and poorly ventilated school or arena or bar, the swarms of micro creatures would likely be awesome.
Convincing the general public of the need for social distancing and mask wearing would become much easier if everyone could see clouds of microscopic viruses and bacteria spewing from the mouths of unmasked coughers!
Deciding whether to attend an indoor event would be a breeze. If the venue were relatively free of microbiological beasts, we could attend with little fear.
There are none so blind as those who cannot see. Enhancing our ability to see the microscopic world would make dealing with a pandemic much easier.
DOUGLAS PATTERSON
Yakima